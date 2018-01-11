Bob Layton Editorial: How can this be?

A recurring headline has men stepping down from high places as past sexual sins come to light.

There’s not a chance it will slow down after Oprah Winfrey’s powerful speech.

These men are tried immediately in the court of public opinion and lose their jobs, but it’s not as easy getting them into a court of law.

One actress says she might have to sell her home to afford the legal fees to take on Harvey Weinstein. Bill Cosby’s case drags on and on.

READ MORE: Bill Cosby defamation case will not be reheard

Let’s go now to a Calgary courtroom where someone you never heard of, Vasilios Georgopolous, is accused of attacking a woman he met on a dating website. He is accused of holding her against her will for 11 hours, of sexually assaulting her, beating her, and burning her.

In court last October, he was given bail with a curfew and a weapons ban.

READ MORE: ‘It was worse than my worst nightmare’: Victim of violent sex attack in Calgary warns of online predators

But get this: Even though he allegedly met the victim on a dating website, there was no order keeping him off the internet.

What?

Global’s Crime Reporter Nancy Hixt has been told the accused has been active again on that same site.

READ MORE: Bail for accused sexual predator sparking outrage in Calgary

I wonder what Oprah would say.

Let me know what you say.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations and a commentator for Global News.