Entertainment
January 3, 2018 9:18 am

Bill Cosby defamation case will not be reheard

By Staff The Associated Press

Bill Cosby exits the Montgomery County Courthouse after a mistrial was declared in his sexual assault trial in Norristown, Pa. on Saturday, June 17, 2017.

AP
A A

A federal appeals court won’t rehear a defamation lawsuit filed against Bill Cosby by a woman who said he raped her decades ago.

The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals recently denied Kathrine McKee’s request for a full-court hearing. A three-judge panel of the court had ruled against her in October.

READ MORE: Bill Cosby lawsuit: Court refuses to revive defamation case

The former actress said Cosby defamed her in a letter his lawyer sent to the New York Daily News demanding a retraction of a story about McKee’s allegations. Cosby’s lawyers said the letter was protected by the First Amendment.

McKee was among dozens of women who went public with allegations against Cosby. Cosby has denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

A separate defamation lawsuit filed by seven other women is also pending in Massachusetts, where Cosby owns a home.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Bill Cosby
bill cosby 2018
bill cosby court
bill cosby defamation lawsuit
bill cosby federal court
bill cosby kathrine mckee
bill cosby new york daily news
bill cosby sexual assault
bill cosby sexual harassment
bill cosby trial

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News