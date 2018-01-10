Canada launches complaint against U.S. over trade practices

WASHINGTON — Canada has launched a wide-ranging complaint against the United States over its trade practices.

It had asked the World Trade Organization to examine the American use of punitive duties, alleging that they violate international law for five reasons.

The complaint was filed last month but was released today, with some coincidental timing: the U.S. has just announced duties as high as nine per cent on Canadian paper.

This follows a series of similar penalties as the U.S. alleges unfair trade practices from Canada in softwood lumber and Bombardier subsidies.

The Canadian complaint alleges that American use of anti-dumping and countervailing duties violate global trade rules.

It says the U.S. levies penalties beyond what’s allowed by the WTO, improperly calculates rates and unfairly declares penalties retroactive, while also limiting evidence from outside parties, and has a voting system in trade panels that’s biased against foreigners.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert responded to the complaint Wednesday morning, saying Canada’s move is an “ill-advised attack.”

“U.S. trade remedies ensure that trade is fair by counteracting dumping or subsidies that are injuring U.S. workers, farmers, and manufacturers,” a statement by Lighthizer read. “Canada’s claims are unfounded and could only lower U.S. confidence that Canada is committed to mutually beneficial trade.”

The U.S. official added that Canada’s complaints are “groundless,” and will ultimately hurt the country’s own workers. He said if the U.S. removes the orders listed in Canada’s complaint, other countries such as China will gain exports to the U.S. over Canada.

“Canada’s claims threaten the ability of all countries to defend their workers against unfair trade. Canada’s complaint is bad for Canada,” Lighthizer claimed.

— With files from Global News reporter Maham Abedi