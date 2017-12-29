Majority of Canadians believe Trudeau is handling Trump well: poll

Donald Trump’s presidency has stirred up almost as much debate and discussion in Canada as it has in the U.S.

According to a new Ipsos poll commissioned by Global News, a majority of Canadians believe Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is doing a good job managing Canada’s relationship with the U.S. President.

The consensus is that Trump’s presidency has been “a disaster” for the U.S.

Canadians think his administration hasn’t been particularly helpful to our country, either. Only 16 per cent of those surveyed think Trump has been good for Canada.

One of the major drawbacks for Canada of the Trump administration is its threat to pull out of NAFTA, which has a number of key provisions that help Canadian workers and businesses.

As McGill University political scientist Harold Waller explains, NAFTA makes it relatively easy for Canadians to pursue career opportunities in the U.S. It has a provision that allows Canadians to work in the U.S. under a TN visa in a large number of industry categories, provided they have a job offer from an American employer.

Most Canadians also aren’t impressed with Trump’s foreign policy. Only 22 per cent of Canadians believe Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should “align himself more with the international policies of President Trump.”

That said, 23 per cent of Canadian respondents said they felt Trump’s presidency was going better than they expected.

The Ipsos poll was based on a sample size of 2,098 Canadians and a margin of error of 2.4 per cent.