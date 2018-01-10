Edmonton Traffic

January 10, 2018 7:32 am

2 men seriously injured in south Edmonton crash

By Online Supervisor  Global News

Two men were sent to hospital with serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash on Calgary Trail south of Ellerslie Road Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018.

Global News
Two men were sent to hospital with serious injuries Tuesday night after a single-vehicle crash in south Edmonton.

At around 8 p.m., police were called to the collision on Calgary Trail just south of the Ellerslie Road overpass.

Officers believe the vehicle lost control and hit a light standard. A few hours after the crash, a dark green Jeep remained at the scene. The vehicle had crashed into a pole in the centre median.

Both men were taken to hospital with serious injuries. The passenger of the vehicle was in critical condition Tuesday night, police said.

The Major Collision Investigation Unit continues to investigate the crash.

The road was shut down for a period of time but reopened by 11:30 p.m.

Global News