Pitt Meadows councillor guilty of sex assault to face sentencing Wednesday

A Pitt Meadows city councillor convicted of sexual assault should find out on Wednesday if he’ll spend any time behind bars.

David Murray pleaded not guilty to one count of sexual assault and one count of sexual interference with a person under the age of 14 in an incident that took place in 1992.

The victim, whose name is protected by a publication ban, testified that she was assaulted in the workplace.

Murray was convicted in October.

READ MORE: Tough questions for Pitt Meadows mayor in David Murray controversy

Murray resigned from council later that month, and has been on paid leave and using up banked vacation time from his other job as a worker with the City of Port Coquitlam since then.

Murray remained at his post as a city councillor for several days after the conviction, amid massive public pressure to step down, which included a petition signed by thousands of Pitt Meadows residents and calls for his removal by two other councillors.

WATCH: Questions about Pitt Meadows councillor after sex assault conviction

The incident raised questions about how an elected official could remain in their job after a criminal conviction.

B.C.’s Community Charter and Local Government Act offers no mechanism for removing elected officials convicted of crimes.

READ MORE: David Murray resigns from Pitt Meadows city council after sex assault conviction

Murray coached basketball at Terry Fox Secondary School in Port Coquitlam for 20 years, and also spent a decade coaching at Capilano College.

He was first elected to Pitt Meadows council in 2011, and is also the editor of the online news website Pitt Meadows Today.