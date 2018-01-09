Traffic
January 9, 2018 6:11 pm

Sask. RCMP urging drivers to use extreme caution

By Global News

Sask. RCMP are asking drivers to use extreme caution in the freezing rain, and to avoid highway travel.

Wes Rosa, Global News
Saskatchewan RCMP is warning drivers in the Regina area to use extreme caution.

Freezing rain, along with other precipitation, are creating dangerous highway collisions that have already resulted in a severe collision.

White Butte RCMP reported a multi-vehicle crash on Highway #6 near Corinne. There are no injuries, but drivers heading south along the highway should expect delays and detours.

There are also numerous reports of vehicles in the ditch on Highway #1 and Highway #11.

RCMP are asking drivers to slow down during these icy conditions to ensure their own safety, and the safety of others. If possible they are encouraging drivers to avoid highway travel.

