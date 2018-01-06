Freezing rain warning issued in west-central Saskatchewan

Environment Canada is forecasting periods of freezing rain in west-central Saskatchewan.

A warm front approaching from Alberta will bring a mix of snow and freezing rain to parts of Saskatchewan on Saturday afternoon.

The federal agency is reminding drivers in the affected areas to take extra care as surfaces such as highways may become icy and slippery.

A freezing rain warning is issued when rain falling in sub-zero temperatures creates ice buildup.

