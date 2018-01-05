Saskatoon weather outlook: risk of mixed precipitation this weekend

Risk of mixed precipitation Saturday before snow and cold return next week.

Saskatoon Forecast

Friday

-22 is what it felt like Friday morning in Saskatoon as temperatures dipped back to -13 to kickoff the final day of the first work week of 2018.

After a bit of mist overnight, clouds cleared out to bring in some morning sunny breaks before we see a few more clouds filter through during the afternoon.

Snow is falling elsewhere, but Saskatoon is catching a bit of sunshine right now! https://t.co/OOaGX1ftrZ #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/vfi01AAS2r — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) January 5, 2018

And these are the areas currently seeing snow – Prince Albert, North Battleford, Nipawin, La Ronge & Lloydminster https://t.co/OOaGX1ftrZ #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/PGwkm2ZhN2 — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) January 5, 2018

Heading out this noon hour? Be sure to bundle up – it feels like -20 with wind chill https://t.co/OOaGX1ftrZ #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/e9bR8sIczR — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) January 5, 2018

Minus single digits is where Friday’s afternoon high is headed with a breezy east-southeasterly wind at times gusting upwards of 30 to 40 km/h.

Friday Night

Clouds roll right back in Friday night with a slight chance of a few pockets of flurries swinging through as conditions cool back toward minus double digits overnight.

Saturday

The mid-minus teens is what it’ll feel like with wind chill to start off the first weekend of the new year under mostly cloudy skies.

A system sliding into northern Saskatchewan will pull in warm air for the day with an afternoon high in mid-minus single digits before the associated cold front moves through and brings in a chance of mixed precipitation from the afternoon, which changes over to a chance of snow into the evening hours.

Winds will pick up Saturday night with gusts upwards of 40 to 50 km/h possible at times.

Sunday

A bit more sunshine will be poking around behind the system and should settle into the Saskatoon area on Sunday with clouds rolling back in late in the day.

Winds will remain moderate through the day as well with gusts upwards of 50 km/h possible at times as we reach up to a daytime high again in mid-minus single digits.

Work Week Outlook

The second week of 2018 is where things really start to get interesting.

The week starts on a calm note with clouds rolling back in on Monday and a daytime high in mid-minus single digits, but a system is expected to move in on Tuesday that could bring in some accumulating snow into early Wednesday.

Arctic air then surges back in for the rest of the week, knocking daytime highs into the -20s and overnight lows toward the -30s with morning wind chills pushing toward the -40s.

James Duncan took the Jan. 5 Your Saskatchewan photo in Dodsland:

