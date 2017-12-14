Saskatoon weather outlook: freezing rain Friday, big cool down ahead

Freezing rain risk Friday with a big cool down on the way.

Saskatoon Forecast

Thursday

-4 was where temperatures fell down to on this Thursday morning, when normally a morning low in Saskatoon is -17 on this date!

We made our way up a few degrees to -2 by morning, which was where we sat right into the middle of the day as clouds that started the day started to clear out with wind chills around -8.

The mercury isn’t expected to rise up much further during the afternoon, potentially popping up another degree or so, but we should continue to see more sunshine for the rest of the day.

Thursday Night

Clouds will roll back in tonight with a chance of snow and risk of freezing rain overnight as temperatures slide back to mid-minus single digits before warming up to just a few degrees below freezing by morning.

Friday

There is a risk of freezing rain Friday morning as a system slides through with a few flurries potentially mixing in as well.

Saskatoon is on the edge of the zone that could see precipitation, so we might get away with none at all, but as temperatures rise above freezing midday, that risk changes to plain rain as we rise up to a high around +2.

Winds will pick up late in the day with gusts upwards of 50 to 60 km/h possible as cooler air starts sliding in behind the system with the precipitation risk easing later on.

Weekend

Some sunshine will start the weekend on Saturday before more clouds move back in later in the day as we rise up for an afternoon high just shy of the freezing mark with breezy conditions.

Sunday may also start off with a bit of sunshine before clouds quickly roll back in and a slight chance of late day mixed precipitation as we warm up to a daytime high just shy of the freezing mark once again.

Work Week Outlook

A mix of sun and cloud is expected to start off the week before Christmas with some wind on Monday before clouds roll back in mid-week with a chance of flurries as daytime highs slide back into minus double digits by week’s end.

With the colder temperatures returning and expected to stick around into the end of the month and 16 centimetres of snow reported on the ground at the airport, it’s fairly safe to say that Saskatoon will see a white Christmas this year!

The Dec. 14 Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Joelle Corrigal in Canoe Narrows.

