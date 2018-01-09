Traffic
January 9, 2018 4:13 pm

2 killed, 1 injured in St. Clair Township crash

By Staff 980 CFPL

The collision occurred at the intersection of Courtright Line and Kimball Road and involved a minivan and transport truck (pictured).

Ontario Provincial Police
A A

A two-vehicle collision Tuesday in St. Clair Township left two people dead and sent one to hospital.

READ MORE: London area traffic conditions

Lambton OPP said the double-fatal collision involving a tanker truck and minivan occurred just west of Brigden, Ont. at the intersection of Courtright Line and Kimball Road, about 19 kilometres south of Sarnia, Ont.

Few other details have been released, but police said the driver of the tanker truck suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital.

The intersection will remain closed for several hours for an investigation, read a tweet from West Region OPP.

Further information is expected to be released later today.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Double Fatal Collision
Fatal Collision
Investigation
lambton
lambton county
lambton opp
London-area traffic
Ontario Provincial Police
OPP
Sarnia

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News