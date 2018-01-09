2 killed, 1 injured in St. Clair Township crash

A two-vehicle collision Tuesday in St. Clair Township left two people dead and sent one to hospital.

READ MORE: London area traffic conditions

Lambton OPP said the double-fatal collision involving a tanker truck and minivan occurred just west of Brigden, Ont. at the intersection of Courtright Line and Kimball Road, about 19 kilometres south of Sarnia, Ont.

Few other details have been released, but police said the driver of the tanker truck suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital.

The intersection will remain closed for several hours for an investigation, read a tweet from West Region OPP.

Further information is expected to be released later today.