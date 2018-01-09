Court to determine if Calgary mother accused in death of disabled daughter should be found not criminally responsible

A judge will determine if a Calgary mother accused in the death of her developmentally disabled daughter should be found not criminally responsible (NCR) on account of a mental disorder.

Patricia Couture, 70, is charged with one count of criminal negligence causing death.

Her 38-year-old daughter Melissa was found dead in their southwest home on April 26, 2016. She weighed just 23 kilograms (50 pounds) when she died and had several deep bed sores that exposed her bones.

On Tuesday, provincial court judge John Bascom found the Crown has proven the facts of the case, but it has yet to be determined if she will be found criminally responsible for the offence.

READ MORE: Calgary mother accused in death of disabled daughter sent for psych assessment

Two expert witnesses were brought in to testify.

Forensic psychiatrist Dr. Oluyemisi Ajeh reviewed the case and assessed Couture. She testified Couture suffered from a longstanding “delusional disorder.”

“It looks like she has had psychosis from at least the age of 40,” Ajeh said.

Ajeh told court Couture also suffers from a major depressive disorder.

She said both can be treated with psychological therapy, along with anti-psychotic and antidepressant medication.

Ajeh said Couture would not have appreciated the extent of her daughter’s deterioration or that it could result in her death. Court heard her judgement would have been impaired by her delusions.

READ MORE: Young disabled woman would have been in pain and discomfort prior to death, court hears

Forensic psychiatrist Dr. Sergio Santana gave similar testimony and said he feels there are medical grounds to support a finding of NCR.

“There was ample evidence she was ill for many years… psychotically so,” Santana said.

“In my opinion, the combination of depression and delusional disorder fuel each other ,” he said, adding Couture wouldn’t have known what she was doing was wrong.

Earlier in the trial, graphic photos of the pressure ulcers were shown in court.

An expert testified the sores were avoidable and likely made worse by a number of treatable conditions including malnutrition, dehydration, immobility and poor skin care.

Last September, Couture testified in her own defence. She said she didn’t realize how bad her daughter’s condition was. Couture spoke of her faith and frequently quoted scripture from the Bible.

“I believe the word of God and I take it very seriously,” she said.

Couture said she needed to “bind” evil forces and said “strongholds” would affect both her and Melissa.

Several diary entries written by Couture were presented in court. One, dated March 3, 2015 — a month before Melissa died — said in part:

“Flesh-eating disease strong… open wound of Mel.”

Another, dated March 31, 2016, reads: “The Dr. will take Pat to task about being an unfit mother…”

Couture claimed the diary entries were not referring to Melissa’s deteriorating condition, but rather they were about spirits and spiritual “strongholds” she was praying against.

READ MORE: Trial underway for Calgary mother accused in death of disabled daughter

The prosecution suggested Couture was not properly caring for her daughter.

“All you did was pray for her,” chief Crown prosecutor Sue Kendall said.

“No, I took care of her like any other child,” she responded.

That is when provincial court judge John Bascom suggested Couture be sent for a psychiatric evaluation to see if she suffered from a mental disorder.

It will be up to Bascom to now decide if Couture will be found NCR.

— More to come…