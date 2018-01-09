4 charged after sawed-off shotgun found in SUV in Edmonton hotel parking lot

Four people are facing multiple weapons-related charges after an SUV window was smashed and a tire shot out in a south Edmonton hotel parking lot.

Edmonton police responded to a weapons complaint near Whitemud Drive and Gateway Boulevard at about 4:25 p.m. on Saturday.

Officers were told a man from a black Ford Escape walked up to two people inside a white Suzuki Grand Vitara, smashing the passenger-side window with a firearm before shooting out the front passenger tire and running away.

Both vehicles were seen heading west down the Whitemud.

Later that day, at around 10:30 p.m., officers were called back to the same parking lot when the same Ford Escape returned.

Police said officers could see a “sawed-off shotgun in plain view inside the vehicle.”

In a news release on Tuesday, the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) said the people who were inside the Ford Escape were “associated to a suite in the hotel,” and four suspects were arrested; two in the lobby and two in a suite. EPS said officers found two handguns in the hotel suite.

Sheldon Morrison, 33, Amber Sunshine, 21, Dominic Weber, 21, and Nickole Steiner, 26, are all facing weapons-related charges. Weber is also charged with possession of a controlled substance after police said they found 1.9 grams of heroin and seven fentanyl pills on his person.