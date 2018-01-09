BC gang member Jamie Bacon denied bail

A B.C. gangster has been denied bail Tuesday.

Jamie Bacon is currently behind bars facing one count of counselling the murder of an individual.

He will now remain in custody until his expected court appearance in April.

Bacon is expected to appear in court in April on one count of counselling murder, this morning's decision means he will remain in custody in the meantime. — Jeremy Lye (@JJLye980) January 9, 2018

Bacon escaped first-degree murder and conspiracy charges last month in connection with the Surrey Six murders in 2007.

The judge, in that case, decided to stay the charges but the reason was not made public.

Bacon was charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit the murder of Corey Lal, who was one of six people who died in homicides that took place at the Balmoral Tower building in Surrey on Oct. 19, 2007.

Matthew Johnston and Cody Haevischer were convicted of six counts of first-degree murder and a count of conspiracy to commit murder in connection with this case in 2014. They’re serving life sentences with no chance of parole for 25 years.

