Closing arguments to end at Lac-Mégantic criminal negligence trial

By The Canadian Press

In this July 6, 2013, file photo, smoke rises from railway cars that were carrying crude oil after derailing in downtown Lac-Mégantic, Que.

Paul Chiasson / The Canadian Press
Final arguments will end Tuesday at the jury trial of three men charged with criminal negligence in the Lac-Mégantic rail disaster that killed 47 people.

Tom Harding, Richard Labrie and Jean Demaitre have all pleaded not guilty to one count of criminal negligence causing the death of 47 people.

On July 6, 2013, a runaway train carrying crude derailed in Lac-Mégantic and exploded, killing the 47 people and destroying part of the downtown core.

Harding’s attorney is expected to finish his closing arguments and Quebec Superior Court Justice Gaetan Dumas is to give his instructions to the jury Wednesday.

Harding was the train’s engineer, Labrie the traffic controller and Demaitre the manager of train operations.

The Crown delivered closing arguments in a courtroom in Sherbrooke, Que., last week, as did defence lawyers representing Labrie and Demaitre.

