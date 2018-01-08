Lac-Mégantic trial closing arguments: Train conductor’s lawyer expected to address court

Closing arguments will continue in Quebec Monday at the jury trial of three men charged with criminal negligence in the Lac-Mégantic rail disaster that killed 47 people.

READ MORE: Are the right people on trial for Lac-Mégantic train disaster?

Tom Harding, Richard Labrie and Jean Demaitre have all pleaded not guilty to one count of criminal negligence causing the death of 47 people.

READ MORE: Closing arguments continue in Lac-Mégantic train disaster trial

On July 6, 2013, a runaway train carrying crude derailed in Lac-Mégantic and exploded, killing the 47 people and destroying part of the downtown core.

WATCH BELOW: Trial underway

The Crown delivered closing arguments in a Sherbrooke, Que., courtroom last week, as did defence lawyers representing Labrie and Demaitre.

READ MORE: 1st witnesses testify in trial of 3 men in Lac-Mégantic train disaster

Harding’s attorney is expected to address the court Monday before Quebec Superior Court Justice Gaetan Dumas gives his instructions to the jury.

READ MORE: Train conductor played significant role in Lac-Mégantic tragedy: Crown

Harding was the train’s conductor, Labrie the traffic controller and Demaitre the manager of train operations.