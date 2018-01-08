Canada
January 8, 2018 10:08 am

Lac-Mégantic trial closing arguments: Train conductor’s lawyer expected to address court

By The Canadian Press

In this July 6, 2013, file photo, smoke rises from railway cars that were carrying crude oil after derailing in downtown Lac Megantic, Que. Quebec's environmental review agency says the majority of Lac-Megantic residents appear to favour keeping the railway track in the town.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
A A

Closing arguments will continue in Quebec Monday at the jury trial of three men charged with criminal negligence in the Lac-Mégantic rail disaster that killed 47 people.

READ MORE: Are the right people on trial for Lac-Mégantic train disaster?

Tom Harding, Richard Labrie and Jean Demaitre have all pleaded not guilty to one count of criminal negligence causing the death of 47 people.

READ MORE: Closing arguments continue in Lac-Mégantic train disaster trial

On July 6, 2013, a runaway train carrying crude derailed in Lac-Mégantic and exploded, killing the 47 people and destroying part of the downtown core.

WATCH BELOW: Trial underway


Story continues below

The Crown delivered closing arguments in a Sherbrooke, Que., courtroom last week, as did defence lawyers representing Labrie and Demaitre.

READ MORE: 1st witnesses testify in trial of 3 men in Lac-Mégantic train disaster

Harding’s attorney is expected to address the court Monday before Quebec Superior Court Justice Gaetan Dumas gives his instructions to the jury.

READ MORE: Train conductor played significant role in Lac-Mégantic tragedy: Crown

Harding was the train’s conductor, Labrie the traffic controller and Demaitre the manager of train operations.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Gaetan Dumas
Jean Demaitre
Jean Paradis
Lac-Megantic
Lac-Megantic trail derailment
Lac-Megantic train disaster
Lac-Megantic trial
Marie-Claude Arguin
MMA
Richard Labrie
Sherbrooke
Sherbrooke courthouse
Sureté du Québec
Tom Harding
Tom Walsh
Véronique Beauchamp

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News