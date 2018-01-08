Lac-Mégantic trial closing arguments: Train conductor’s lawyer expected to address court
Closing arguments will continue in Quebec Monday at the jury trial of three men charged with criminal negligence in the Lac-Mégantic rail disaster that killed 47 people.
Tom Harding, Richard Labrie and Jean Demaitre have all pleaded not guilty to one count of criminal negligence causing the death of 47 people.
On July 6, 2013, a runaway train carrying crude derailed in Lac-Mégantic and exploded, killing the 47 people and destroying part of the downtown core.
The Crown delivered closing arguments in a Sherbrooke, Que., courtroom last week, as did defence lawyers representing Labrie and Demaitre.
Harding’s attorney is expected to address the court Monday before Quebec Superior Court Justice Gaetan Dumas gives his instructions to the jury.
Harding was the train’s conductor, Labrie the traffic controller and Demaitre the manager of train operations.
