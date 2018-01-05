Day 3 of closing arguments at Lac-Mégantic criminal negligence trial
Closing arguments at the Lac-Mégantic criminal trial are in its third day as defence lawyers continue to make the case their clients should be found not guilty.
Tom Harding, Richard Labrie and Jean Demaitre have all pleaded not guilty to one count of criminal negligence causing the death of 47 people.
On July 6, 2013, a runaway train carrying crude derailed in Lac-Mégantic and exploded, killing the 47 and destroying part of the downtown core.
The Crown presented its arguments Wednesday, Demaitre’s lawyer was front and centre Thursday and Labrie’s attorney, Guy Poupart, began his address to the court this morning.
It is unclear if Harding’s lawyer will come up Friday or on Monday.
Harding was the train’s conductor, Labrie the traffic controller and Demaitre the manager of train operations.
