Bob Layton Editorial: Nude swimming

There’s a big issue now in Calgary over nude swimming, including competing petitions.

The event that’s scheduled is for all ages has some upset. More than 13,000 people have signed up to say they are worried about sexual predators or photos taken of minors.

There is a also second petition calling for the first petition to be ignored, saying the nude swim allows people to feel comfortable in their own bodies.

As you might guess, the City of Calgary is looking into the areas of privacy and security in the pool they operate, which is booked for the event this weekend.

Nude swims are not uncommon. They happen everywhere, including in the Edmonton area. If they are family events, then parents must feel comfortable taking their children there.

As for those trying to stop the event, is it any of their business?

Just because you don’t approve of something, do you have the right to stop others from doing what they enjoy in private, and within the law?

I would not attend a nude swim, because as I heard a comedian once say, “I have nothing not to wear.”

Let know what you think about the nude swim for yourself, or for others.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations and a commentator for Global News.