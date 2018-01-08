Battle of petitions: Petition started to end petition against nude swim

Two days after a petition was started to put an end to a planned nude swimming event in Calgary, another petition has emerged to shut down the first one.

More than 11,000 people signed their names to the original petition to the Southland Leisure Centre to change or cancel the event, which boasts a wave pool and water slide and is open to people of all ages.

The Southland Leisure Centre has been booked by the Calgary Nude Recreation group on Jan. 14 for its first nude pool party. The event was sold out by Monday.

Dozens of citizens, as well as city councillor Jeromy Farkas, have expressed concerns — with Farkas saying the party raises the issue of consent.

Monday evening a second petition popped online, asking the public to sign to “Shut Down the Petition to Shut Down the Nude Sliding Event.”

Within its first five minutes more than 300 people had signed their names.

“There’s an upcoming event in Calgary that really concerns some people, who are apparently unaware that they have genitals under their clothes,” the new petition reads.

“The writer of the petition is likely sexually repressed, as they keep on sexualizing the event as if it were a public orgy, which by the way is against the law in Calgary.

“They also repeatedly bring up children, and postulate bizarre theories about mentally ill people sneaking in and committing assault.”

The City of Calgary said Monday it’s reviewing the event to “ensure the privacy and security of participants can be maintained.”

Calgary Nude Recreation has at least two more events nude planned, both at the Southland Leisure Centre.