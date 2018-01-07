Petition demands halt to naked swim event in Calgary

A petition has been started to put a halt to a planned naked swim event in Calgary next Sunday.

The Southland Leisure Centre has been booked by the Calgary Nude Recreation group on Jan. 14 for its first nude pool party.

The private, after-hours event has been described as “naked water slides and wave pool night,” according to the Facebook event page.

The pool and surrounding areas will be completely closed off to anyone not with the group.

On Saturday, a petition was set up calling for the event to be cancelled. By Sunday afternoon, it has garnered more than 2,000 signatures.

The petition, started by April Parker, calls for concern around having “naked children around a bunch of adults,” adding the concept “doesn’t seem like a good idea for any reason.”

In the petition, Parker warned that “children with previous sexual abuse traumas will be heavily effected (sic) if they attend the event” and “sexual predators will be on the prowl” as the event “is like Christmas to them.”

Parker said she wants people to take this into consideration and is requesting the event be called off or at least made “age appropriate.”

Parker declined an on camera interview, citing negative feedback and harassment online.

In a statement to Global News, Parker said the main goal was to protect children.

“The petition is set mainly to protect the privacy of children and their mental well-being. The concept behind the event is a good idea (no judgement, self-acceptance) but realistically a lot of children aren’t going to grasp the concept of the event anyway,” she wrote.

“Also, like with anything, there are always a few people that can ruin it for everyone. Realistically, there’s a lot of mental illness out there and we have to protect our kids from predators any way we can. If this event is open to the public, there’s no way to weed out the bad guys,” the statement read.

On Facebook, the group describes their community as being “strictly non-sexual” and “intended to create a safe space” to express themselves in their “most vulnerable and natural state all while having fun.”

As well, the event page also noted their nude policy has changed “due to the media coverage and size of the group.”

“For men, nudity is required and woman are required to be topless at minimum or naked should they choose,” the statement read.

“Other genders need to determine what’s appropriate for themselves.”

Photography and video will also not be allowed at the nude swim event. The Facebook Calgary Nude Recreation group also stressed that the Southland Leisure Centre is not organizing the event.

Tickets, at $20 a pop, have been sold out. “The goal was to start this event off small and control its growth but with all the media attention, it has been expanding too quickly to maintain proper control,” a statement on the event page read.

A Global News request to the organizer of the nude swim to respond to the petition has not been returned.