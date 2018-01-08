CTrain service resumes at Sunalta LRT station
Sunalta LRT is back open as of 6:22pm.
Calgary police were called to investigate a suspicious package at Sunalta LRT station on Monday afternoon.
Calgary Transit advised riders that CTrains would not be stopping at the station.
Shuttle buses were sent to help commuters reach their destinations.
