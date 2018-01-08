Traffic
January 8, 2018 8:14 pm
Updated: January 8, 2018 8:42 pm

CTrain service resumes at Sunalta LRT station

By Global News

Sunalta LRT station closed as police investigate suspicious package on Jan. 8.

Sunalta LRT is back open as of 6:22pm.

Calgary police were called to investigate a suspicious package at Sunalta LRT station on Monday afternoon.

Calgary Transit advised riders that CTrains would not be stopping at the station.

Shuttle buses were sent to help commuters reach their destinations.

 

