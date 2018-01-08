Politics
January 8, 2018 9:46 pm

Snow removal operation begins in Montreal

Matt Grillo By Reporter  Global News

Snow removal operations have begun in Montreal on Monday, Jan. 8, and are expected to last until Thursday night.

After being blanketed by snow, Montreal’s third snow removal operation of the season began on Monday night.

Over 3,000 workers and 2,200 vehicles are expected to be out on the roads to clean 10,000 km of streets and sidewalks.

“Every year, we invest around $150 million a year,” Jean-Francois Parenteau, Montreal executive committee member, said. “This has a big impact on the budget of the city.”

The city places no parking signs on streets during snow removal.

Parenteau is reminding residents to abide by the signs or they can be towed and ticketed, a process that ultimately slows down snow removal.

“We need the collaboration of the citizens,” Parenteau said. “Every year, we’re moving around 28,000 cars.”

Parenteau says the city hopes to complete snow removal by Thursday night.

