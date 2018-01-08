Opponents gearing up as City of Surrey begins work on road through Hawthorne Park

Fences are in place and the “no trespassing” signs are up near 104 Avenue and 144 Street as work begins for the new road that will run through Hawthorne Park.

But the controversial road – approved last November – will continue to face opposition. Steve Pettigrew, one of the main opponents of the road, says they will continue to challenge the project.

READ MORE: Surrey residents fail in bid to block road through Hawthorne Park

“We’re not planning to be arrested but we are planning to do everything we can legally to challenge this project and these people to stop this from happening. It’s a very fluid situation right now but the plans are ready to be implemented.”

Pettigrew said thousands of trees will be taken down, so he’s set up a blockade for when the work begins.

READ MORE: Rally held in Surrey to protest plan to build road through Hawthorne Park

“When the trees start to fall we are going to react accordingly; I have stated in the past that we are going to come down here and try to block it.”

The three-kilometre road will link Guilford with Surrey City Centre.

According to the city, the road will help alleviate congestion once the new light rail transit (LRT) project gets underway.

WATCH: Surrey residents rally against proposed road through Hawthorne Park

~With files from Simon Little