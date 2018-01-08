Sir John’s Public House to be renamed

A downtown restaurant and pub that’s named after the city’s most famous son is dropping Sir John A. MacDonald from its name.

The owner of Sir John’s Public House on King Street has confirmed he’s dropping the name of Canada’s first Prime Minister because it’s offensive to some indigenous customers.

Paul Fortier decided to shorten the name to just the public house, after a labour day protest outside his stone building that once housed Sir John A’s law office. A dozen people criticized MacDonald’s role in creating residential schools.

The pub’s sign is expected to be changed tomorrow, just days before the annual event marking sir john’s birthday.

We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.