19-year old charged in fatal fire on northwestern Manitoba First Nation

Ste. Rose du Lac RCMP have charged a man in connection with a house fire in Crane River Sunday.

RCMP got a call around 12:47 a.m. Jan. 7, about woman being assaulted and a fire occurring at a residence in O-Chi-Chak-Ko-Sipi First Nation (Crane River).

The house was engulfed in flames when officers arrived and the female victim was not immediately located.

A body was found inside the home once the fire was under control. The identity has not been confirmed.

Earl Moar, 19, was arrested and now faces multiple charges:

aggravated assault

arson with disregard for human life

assault

breach of recognizance x 2

Moar remains in custody as the investigation continues.

Crane River is on the shore of Lake Manitoba, approximately 225 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.