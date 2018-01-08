Crime
January 8, 2018 5:58 pm

19-year old charged in fatal fire on northwestern Manitoba First Nation

By Online Producer  Global News

Ste. Rose du Lac RCMP have charged a man in connection with a house fire in Crane River Sunday.

RCMP got a call around 12:47 a.m. Jan. 7, about woman being assaulted and a fire occurring at a residence in O-Chi-Chak-Ko-Sipi First Nation (Crane River).

The house was engulfed in flames when officers arrived and the female victim was not immediately located.

A body was found inside the home once the fire was under control. The identity has not been confirmed.

Earl Moar, 19, was arrested and now faces multiple charges:

  • aggravated assault
  • arson with disregard for human life
  • assault
  • breach of recognizance x 2

Moar remains in custody as the investigation continues.

Crane River is on the shore of Lake Manitoba, approximately 225 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

