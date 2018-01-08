19-year old charged in fatal fire on northwestern Manitoba First Nation
Ste. Rose du Lac RCMP have charged a man in connection with a house fire in Crane River Sunday.
RCMP got a call around 12:47 a.m. Jan. 7, about woman being assaulted and a fire occurring at a residence in O-Chi-Chak-Ko-Sipi First Nation (Crane River).
The house was engulfed in flames when officers arrived and the female victim was not immediately located.
A body was found inside the home once the fire was under control. The identity has not been confirmed.
Earl Moar, 19, was arrested and now faces multiple charges:
- aggravated assault
- arson with disregard for human life
- assault
- breach of recognizance x 2
Moar remains in custody as the investigation continues.
Crane River is on the shore of Lake Manitoba, approximately 225 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.