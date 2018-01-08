4 Edmonton Catholic schools experience flood damage over Christmas break

Four Edmonton Catholic schools were damaged by flooding over the Christmas break, but the district said classes were not affected as students went back as scheduled Monday morning.

Mother Margaret Mary High School, St. Rose Junior High School, St. Hilda Junior High School and J.H. Picard School all experienced flooding between Dec. 27 and Jan. 3.

At Mother Margaret Mary, the water was contained to the hallways.

St. Rose had a pipe burst in a second-floor science lab, causing water damage to a music room beneath the lab.

St. Hilda also experienced a burst pipe in a science lab, and an art room was damaged at J.H. Picard.

The Catholic school board said Monday all the major repairs were done and students were not affected.

It’s a different story for some students enrolled at schools within the Edmonton public district.

All students from Minchau Elementary School in southeast Edmonton will be attending class at Jan Reimer School in the Orchards for the next 10 to 12 weeks. The move comes after about $500,000 worth of flood damage was done over the holidays.

“Almost the entire school, with the exception of the gymnasium and the portable classroom, is under about two inches of water,” Lorne Parker, assistant superintendent of infrastructure with the Edmonton Public School Board (EPSB), said Friday.

Flooding at the school happened on Jan. 1 and was discovered on Jan. 2. Minchau Elementary School is one of 11 Edmonton public schools that experienced flooding earlier this month after a drastic warm-up in the city.

J. Percy Page High School was also hit hard by the flooding. Both gymnasium floors at the south Edmonton school are in the process of being replaced, which could take up to six weeks, according to the school board.

The temperature in Edmonton rose from about -27 C Monday morning to -2 C at around 4 a.m. Tuesday. The temperature swing led to burst pipes across the city.