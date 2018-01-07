Trump hails ‘enormously consensual’ presidency, gets roundly mocked on Twitter

He probably meant “consequential.”

On Sunday, U.S. President Donald Trump left Twitter users perplexed and amused after he tweeted out a quote from a New York Post article titled “We’re still better off with Trump than Clinton” but, as he has been known to do, introduced an awkward misspelling.

In the article, columnist and Fox News contributor Michael Goodwin hailed Trump’s “enormously consequential presidency,” an assessment that President Trump was keen to share with his Twitter followers — only, he changed “consequential” to “consensual.”

The second part of the tweet ended with a “thank you” to Goodwin for his column.

Trump later deleted the tweets and reissued them with the spelling corrected, but not before the error was noticed by people on Twitter, many of whom drew attention to what they said was the president’s checkered history with the notion of consent as it relates to his alleged treatment of women.

Over a dozen women have accused Trump of sexual misconduct, and he was infamously caught on tape boasting about groping and kissing women without their consent.

his presidency is about as consensual as "grab them by the p***y" was https://t.co/2noXML78ZX — Norm Eisen (@NormEisen) January 8, 2018

It may very well be the first time that Trump has used the word “consensual,” and he did it in error and by accident. — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) January 8, 2018

Freudian Slip, eh? Certainly is consensual between you and Putin. https://t.co/7Oqrj31eaL — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) January 8, 2018

Some people chose to assess Trump’s latest typo in the context of his recent proclamation of himself as a “stable genius.”

I guess "an enormously consensual presidency" in this tweet was supposed to be "an enormously consequential presidency." But even a very stable genius nods. https://t.co/DzNgCCB3f6 — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) January 8, 2018

The stable genius doesn't seem to know what consensual means. *Two dozen women sexually harassed and/or raped nod in unison* pic.twitter.com/FdMJr5qiDX — Dane (@SeeDaneRun) January 8, 2018

It was also pointed out that the error came on the same night that many actresses chose to wear black at the Golden Globe Awards to draw attention to sexual misconduct in the entertainment industry.

He also coined the soon-to-be trending term “consensual presidency,” on the night of the black dress, #TIMESUP #goldenglobes no less. Yeah this show won’t make it to season two… pic.twitter.com/CG2isRxrKI — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) January 8, 2018

Others pointed out that it may not have been the wisest thing for Trump to share Goodwin’s email address with his 46 million Twitter followers.

in which the president mistakes consensual for consequential and then doxxes a ny post columnist https://t.co/ACH0G53npd — Justin Sink (@justinsink) January 8, 2018

… and questioned whether Trump had Goodwin’s consent, and was aware of the potential consequences.

The president's posting of Goodwin's email was consequential, not consensual — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) January 8, 2018

Goodwin took to Twitter to thank the president for praising his article, but didn’t opine on whether he thought Trump’s typo was consequential.

