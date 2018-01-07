Trump hails ‘enormously consensual’ presidency, gets roundly mocked on Twitter
He probably meant “consequential.”
On Sunday, U.S. President Donald Trump left Twitter users perplexed and amused after he tweeted out a quote from a New York Post article titled “We’re still better off with Trump than Clinton” but, as he has been known to do, introduced an awkward misspelling.
In the article, columnist and Fox News contributor Michael Goodwin hailed Trump’s “enormously consequential presidency,” an assessment that President Trump was keen to share with his Twitter followers — only, he changed “consequential” to “consensual.”
The second part of the tweet ended with a “thank you” to Goodwin for his column.
Trump later deleted the tweets and reissued them with the spelling corrected, but not before the error was noticed by people on Twitter, many of whom drew attention to what they said was the president’s checkered history with the notion of consent as it relates to his alleged treatment of women.
Over a dozen women have accused Trump of sexual misconduct, and he was infamously caught on tape boasting about groping and kissing women without their consent.
Some people chose to assess Trump’s latest typo in the context of his recent proclamation of himself as a “stable genius.”
It was also pointed out that the error came on the same night that many actresses chose to wear black at the Golden Globe Awards to draw attention to sexual misconduct in the entertainment industry.
Others pointed out that it may not have been the wisest thing for Trump to share Goodwin’s email address with his 46 million Twitter followers.
… and questioned whether Trump had Goodwin’s consent, and was aware of the potential consequences.
Goodwin took to Twitter to thank the president for praising his article, but didn’t opine on whether he thought Trump’s typo was consequential.
