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Pope Leo XIV has forgiven the person who threw a rosary that struck him in the eye as he rode the popemobile on his way to lead a final mass in Peru.

Speaking to reporters during an in-flight press conference, Pope Leo, who lived in Peru for 20 years and has citizenship, said the incident was a sign of the person’s commitment to their faith.

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He even joked about it.

“The nice thing about Peruvians, including the person who with a lot of faith simply wanted to offer me a rosary, are things you carry in your heart – or maybe in your eye – but that mark the life of someone,” he said.

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“It tells you that here truly there is enthusiasm. Here there is profound faith. Here there is a desire to receive the blessing of the Lord,” he added.

It is common for people to throw rosaries, stuffed toys, sports jerseys and other items towards the Pope when in the popemobile, who will occasionally catch them, much to the adoration of the crowd.

His bodyguards, however, say these tossed items are some of their biggest security concerns when he’s out in public or exposed in an open-top vehicle.

In June, during a visit to Montserrat, the mountain complex revered by many Catalans, the Pope was seen praying with a rosary handed to him by an admirer.

As Pope Leo left the complex in a car, the young man who gave it to him was seen waiting for him along the road and shouted out, “Holy Father! The rosary! The rosary! Throw it! Throw it!”

Pope Leo obliged. A police officer picked it up and gave the man back the rosary that the pope had used.

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Pope Leo’s trip to Peru came weeks after he underwent surgery to remove lung cancer and included stops in Uruguay and Argentina.

The surgery confirmed he had adenocarcinoma, the most common type of lung cancer. Pope Leo was discharged from Rome’s Gemelli Polyclinic four days after the operation, and said he would gradually return to his activities.

The Pope’s personal doctor, Dr. Luigi Carbone, and his surgeon, Dr. Stefano Margaritora, said in a statement that results of the final post-operative tests on tissue removed during the Pope’s surgery confirmed the diagnosis and that the cancer had not spread.

“A subsequent oncology assessment confirmed that no further treatment is necessary,” the doctors said.

In an interview with Vatican News, Margaritora confirmed that the cancer was found by chance during routine abdominal examinations, and that the Pope had not been experiencing any symptoms.

— With files from the Associated Press