Suspected arson puts Vancouver Arts and Leisure Society on ice

A Vancouver artist-run society is trying to pick up the pieces after its main venue was damaged in what it believes to be a case of arson.

Vancouver Arts and Leisure Society (VAL) describes itself as “a radical artist run organization devoted to presentation, programming, and advocacy of art and leisure in unconventional spaces.”

It hosts art events, late-night electronic music shows and is a popular LGBTQ venue.

READ MORE: The fire that ravaged a $14M Shaughnessy home may have been set deliberately

Artistic director Matt Troy said workers arrived at the 494 Railway St. property around 10 a.m. on Thursday to find someone had lit a port-a-potty on fire.

The toilet was directly adjacent to the property, and the flames reached the building’s overhang, causing extensive smoke damage, he said.

Troy said investigators on scene determined VAL was not at fault, and was the victim of suspected arson.

Global News has requested comment from Vancouver police as to whether an arson investigation has been opened.

“It’s the criminality in this city that’s not being dealt with and it seems like there’s not enough punishment for crime in this city,” said Troy.

READ MORE: Party bus destroyed by fire on Granville Strip in downtown Vancouver

With damage to the property, Troy said VAL is out of business for the time being, and has postponed several upcoming events. The group estimates about 20 staff members are also temporarily out of work.

“We didn’t operate this weekend, we’re not operating next weekend, so everyone is kind of in a state of limbo.”

The group has now started an online fundraiser to try and recover from the fire.

It says the money will be used to provide 24-hour security until power is restored at the building, and help pay staff who could be out of work for up to six weeks.