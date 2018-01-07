Okanagan resident concerned speeding snow plows are damaging property

Keyhan Modaressi, a resident in the Okanagan’s Joe Rich neighbourhood, says a speeding snow plow has toppled his fence.

“This is not a little bit of damage. These posts, they are all concrete. These posts are brand new, treated, about four inches to five inches in diameter,” Modaressi said. “They snapped.”

READ MORE: Okanagan digs out from snow storm

Modaressi said snow plows speeding along in his neighbourhood have been a problem for years, and he built the fence to protect his house.

“Three years ago, we had problems with the plow when they drive by: they were going so fast all the gravel hit the basement windows and house windows, and we had two broken windows,” he said.

“It doesn’t matter how much we stop them. We tell the operators please slow down. It doesn’t help,” he added.

Modaressi said he also had to use a tractor to move a small boulder that got pushed into his parking spot.

Since the fence was wrecked on Dec. 28, Modaressi said he has made multiple calls and emails to Argo, the company responsible for plowing his area, but hasn’t received a response.

He wants the company to fix his fence and for snow plows to slow down along Sun Valley Road.

“This has to stop. I can’t do this anymore. They’re not helping us,” Modaressi said.

Al Fraser, a spokesman for Argo Road Maintenance, said the company tries to get back to customer complaints within 24 hours, and it will look into the matter.