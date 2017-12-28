Record snowfall for Central Okanagan

The Central Okanagan is on the verge of breaking a snowfall record that dates back several decades.

Environment Canada said the Central Okanagan has received 15-20 cm in the past 24 hours, approaching a record set in 1923.

“We will likely be setting a new record because some spots have received more than that,” Environment Canada meteorologist Allan Coldwells said.

He said some areas in West Kelowna received 20 cm and there’s more snow on the way.

Coldwells said that, although today’s heavy snowfall warning has ended, another winter blast will arrive in the Central Okanagan Friday.

“It shouldn’t be quite as intense as this one but still a pretty decent snowfall which should last through Friday night and taper off Saturday morning,” Coldwells said.

Meanwhile, a snow event has been declared and parking bans on snow routes are now in effect in Kelowna. The snow event advisory affects residents living on designated snow routes in Wilden, the Ponds, Magic Estates and Dilworth Mountain. Residents parked on the street have 24 hours to find alternative off-street parking.

Residents not living on a snow route are still encouraged to move their vehicles off the road to help plows clear the snow from curb to curb safely and quickly.

Vehicles that remain parked on snow routes during the temporary parking ban are subject to enforcement, up to and including a $50 fine or towing at the owner’s expense.