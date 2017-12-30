Okanagan digs out from snow storm

Many people in the Okanagan spent Saturday morning digging out their cars.

According to Environment Canada, two storms have brought Kelowna about 37 centimetres of snow since Thursday.

“We had two essentially low-pressure systems moving across B.C., and each of them had quite a bit of moisture with that,” Environment Canada meteorologist Cindy Yu said.

“It looks like right now a ridge of high pressure is trying to rebuild over B.C.,” she added. “The snow is likely here to stay. It may become more compact, but I don’t think it’s going anywhere.”

Heading into the New Year, Yu expects it to be chilly but said Okanagan residents should catch a break from shoveling snow.

READ MORE: Snow warnings end but travel advisories remain for mountain passes

At the airport, airlines have added extra flights to handle a passenger backlog.

“Most inbound flights are experiencing rolling delays due to heavy volume across the network which is causing delays out of YLW as a result,” Phillip Elchitz, a spokesperson for Kelowna International airport, said.

“We are able to turn the aircraft quickly as there are no de-icing requirements at this time, which has allowed some of the carriers to make up time.”