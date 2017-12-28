Surplus of snow benefits Okanagan ski hills

While commuters may find the fresh dump of snow a bit of a nuisance, local ski resorts are cheering the surplus of powder.

Apex Mountain Resort near Penticton is boasting a base of 123 centimetres. Thirty-four centimetres of fresh powder fell over the past seven days and nine centimetres of new snow fell in the last twelve hours.

“It’s just like a knife through butter out there it’s so much fun,” said snowboarder Trent Lofthous on Thursday.

“It’s pretty beautiful out here, nice and powdery, not much has been touched,” added fellow snowboarder Colton Worts.

The cold snap and resulting snowfall brought a much needed boost for both business and pleasure.

“Today is actually probably our busiest day of the entire season. Throughout this week from the 26th until about the 31st it’s a very busy time of year,” said James Shalman, general manager of Apex Mountain Resort.

Many families tested out new gear Santa brought this year and the adrenaline junkies took full advantage of the steep terrain Apex has to offer.

“There is a lot of terrain at Apex Mountain Resort, there is black and double black where our groomers can’t go and that stuff is the beautiful powdered snow that people are looking for,” Shalman said.

Snowboarder Mike Hill came for the challenge.

“The gun runs up here, they’re steep and deep and bumpy and trees and [it’s] awesome,” he said.

Baldy Mountain Resort near Oliver also saw a blast of snow with 10 centimetres of new powder in the past 24 hours.

Big White Ski Resort near Kelowna received 21 centimetres of new snow in the past day and Silver Star Mountain Resort near Vernon recorded 12 centimetres of new snow in the past 24 hours.

More snow is in the forecast — the perfect way for ski resorts to usher in the New Year.