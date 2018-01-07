Knights’ road trip and winning streak both end in North Bay

The Battalion doubled up the London Knights 6-3 on a snowy Sunday afternoon in North Bay.

The loss ended the Knights’ four-game road trip and their four-game winning streak, that stretched back to New Year’s Eve in Sarnia.

The Battalion rode a good start, recording the first seven shots of the game. North Bay goalie Christian Propp got some help from his posts and his crossbar as Evan Bouchard, Jacob Golden, Nathan Dunkley and Sam Miletic all hit red iron over the course of the game.

“We battled hard at some points, but I don’t think we had a full 60 minutes,” said Miletic. “Overall, though, it was a good road trip with four out of six points, so we will take that.”

Miletic scored his 15th and 16th goals of the season and added an assist, twice bringing the Knights back to within two goals of the Battalion after London fell behind 4-1 in the second period. London could not get the goal that would have closed the gap to within one goal, even through two late power plays, falling victim to an empty-netter in the final minute.

“We just didn’t seem ready to go from the drop of the puck,” admitted Knights assistant coach Dylan Hunter. “Getting two out of three was our goal at the beginning of the weekend and when you get a chance to win that third one, you want to follow through with it.”