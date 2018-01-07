Ticats offer contract to Johnny Manziel

It’s official. The Hamilton Tiger-Cats want Johnny Manziel. The CFL team confirmed in a statement Sunday afternoon that a contract offer has been extended to the former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback.

READ MORE: Rick Zamperin: Love him or hate him, Johnny Manziel will be a Ticat

“As per the negotiation list process, Johnny Manziel and his agent recently notified the Tiger-Cats that they had activated the 10-day window during which the Tiger-Cats must offer him a contract or lose his negotiation list rights. That window closed today and we can confirm that we made an offer to Manziel, and that his rights will remain on our negotiation list while discussions with he and his agent continue. We will have no further comment.”

READ MORE: CFL says it would approve Johnny Manziel contract

The contract offer triggers a one-year window in which the team can sign Manziel before he becomes a free agent.

Just wait on it #ComebackSZN A post shared by Johnny Manziel (@jmanziel2) on Jan 7, 2018 at 12:36am PST

It’s been a busy week for the Ticats, who finished with a 6-12 season in 2017. Hamilton traded QB Zach Collaros to Saskatchewan on Wednesday and re-signed quarterback Jeremiah Masoli and receiver Brandon Banks on Thursday and Friday, respectively.