Johnny Manziel
January 7, 2018 3:09 pm

Ticats offer contract to Johnny Manziel

Rick Zamprin By News Anchor  900 CHML

The Ticats have offered a contract to free agent QB Johnny Manziel.

AP Photo/David Richard
A A

It’s official. The Hamilton Tiger-Cats want Johnny Manziel. The CFL team confirmed in a statement Sunday afternoon that a contract offer has been extended to the former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback.

READ MORE: Rick Zamperin: Love him or hate him, Johnny Manziel will be a Ticat


Story continues below

“As per the negotiation list process, Johnny Manziel and his agent recently notified the Tiger-Cats that they had activated the 10-day window during which the Tiger-Cats must offer him a contract or lose his negotiation list rights. That window closed today and we can confirm that we made an offer to Manziel, and that his rights will remain on our negotiation list while discussions with he and his agent continue. We will have no further comment.”

READ MORE: CFL says it would approve Johnny Manziel contract

The contract offer triggers a one-year window in which the team can sign Manziel before he becomes a free agent.

Just wait on it #ComebackSZN

A post shared by Johnny Manziel (@jmanziel2) on

It’s been a busy week for the Ticats, who finished with a 6-12 season in 2017. Hamilton traded QB Zach Collaros to Saskatchewan on Wednesday and re-signed quarterback Jeremiah Masoli and receiver Brandon Banks on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
CFL
Hamilton
Hamilton Tiger Cats
Johnny Football
Johnny Manziel
Ticats

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News