Tiger-Cats re-sign QB Jeremiah Masoli

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have re-signed American quarterback Jeremiah Masoli to a two-year contract.

The five-year CFL veteran led the league in passing yards and rushing yards by a QB after Labour Day in 2017. Masoli took over after original starter Zach Collaros began the season 0-8.

“Jeremiah is a proven dual-threat quarterback whose outstanding work ethic, competitive nature and resilience is infectious to his teammates and everyone on our staff,” said June Jones, Head Coach of the Tiger-Cats. “We’re very excited to have him back in Hamilton for the next two seasons as he continues to elevate his game to new levels.”

The 29-year-old Masoli started 10 games for the Tiger-Cats in 2017, completed 249 passes on 391 attempts (63.7%) for 3,177 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions. He added 70 carries for 446 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

Eighteen of his 19 career CFL regular season starts have come in the last two seasons. Masoli was acquired by Hamilton on Feb. 5, 2013 from Edmonton along with linebacker Simoni Lawrence and offensive lineman Greg Wojt in exchange for linebacker Nathan Kanya and offensive lineman Carson Rockhill.