Tiger-Cats trade QB Zach Collaros to Roughriders for 2nd-round pick

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats traded quarterback Zach Collaros to the Saskatchewan Roughriders for the 10th overall pick in the 2018 CFL draft.

The Ticats now own four picks in the first-two rounds this year, including the second, 10th, 11th and 15th overall selections. Hamilton also holds the 20th, 28th, 56th, 62nd and 66th picks for a total of nine selections overall. The 2018 CFL Draft will take place on May 3.

“I am happy for Zach to land on his feet with a chance to be on a good team that can compete for a championship, and not a rebuilding situation,” said June Jones, Head Coach of the Tiger-Cats, in a release.

“As I said during the season, Zach was put into a difficult situation, as was I, and he handled himself as a true pro. He came to work every day and tried to be the best he could be. Zach was an asset to me and our team in the areas he could control. There is no question in my mind had he gotten his chance again to play for me, he would have been successful. I saw enough in practice and witnessed his work ethic to know he is a tough kid and a winner. As I told him, this is a business. Zach understands the game, and the business. I wish him all the best and so does everyone in our organization.”

Collaros, 29, appeared in nine regular season games for the Tiger-Cats in 2017. Despite entering the season as a Most Outstanding Player favourite, Collaros was relegated to a backup role behind Jeremiah Masoli after Hamilton’s 0-8 start.

Masoli will be a free agent on Feb 13.

The Collaros deal opens the door for Johnny Manziel. The former NFL quarterback and Heisman Trophy Winner has been cleared by the league to sign with a CFL club. Hamilton owns his negotiation rights.

Collaros has played in 59 career CFL games with the Toronto Argonauts (2012-13) and Tiger-Cats (2014-17).

The 6-foot, 219-pound native of Steubenville, Ohio, has accumulated 1,127 pass completions on 1,694 attempts (66.5%) for 13,759 yards, 83 touchdowns and 38 interceptions.