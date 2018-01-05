Brandon Banks re-signs with Tiger-Cats

The Tiger-Cats have re-signed international wide receiver/kick returner Brandon Banks.

Banks played in all 18 of Hamilton’s regular season games in 2017, posting career highs in receptions (67), receiving yards (1,011), yards per reception (15.1), receiving touchdowns (8) and rushing touchdowns (2).

He also added 38 punt returns for 385 yards and one touchdown, and 34 kickoff returns for 624 yards.

In 74-career CFL games over five seasons with the Tiger-Cats, Banks has 33 touchdowns scoring five different ways: 18 receiving, four rushing, seven punt returns, one kickoff return, and three missed field goal returns.

He has accumulated 172 receptions for 2,231 receiving yards, 48 carries for 282 rushing yards, 251 punt returns for 2,628 yards, 178 kickoff returns for 3,671 yards, and 10 missed field goal returns for 463 yards.