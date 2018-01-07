Recipe: Hearty vegetable lentil soup

Caren McSherry of Gourmet Warehouse prepares a hearty vegetable lentil soup.

Ingredients

– 1 large yellow onion, diced

= 1 medium carrot, peeled and diced, about 1 cup

– 2 stalks celery diced

– 2 garlic cloves, minced

– 1 large leek, sliced, white part only

– ¼ cup olive oil

– 3 anchovy fillets (optional)

– 2 cups cauliflower, cut into small flowerettes

– 1 cup broccoli cut into small pieces

– 2 cups white or brown mushrooms cut into quarters.

– 3 cups napa cabbage shredded

– 1 cups lentils

– 1 – 14 ounce can cannellini beans, drained

– 1 – 14 ounce can black beans

– 1 small zucchini, diced

– 12 cups chicken or vegetable stock

– 3 sprigs fresh thyme





– 2 large bay leaves– 2 teaspoons dried oregano– 2 tablespoons 2.0 chili paste or hot sauce– large piece of parmesan rind (if you have it)– ½ bunch parsley, chopped, include the stems

Method

In a large 4-5 quart Dutch oven, heat the oil, add the onion, carrot, celery, garlic and leek. Stir to coat with the oil. Place the lid on the pot and turn the heat to low. Let the vegetable steam and soften for as long as 30 minutes. This is the key to the base of your soup. Do not rush this process and do not let the ingredients brown.

Once they are soft and fragrant, add the stock and bring to a boil, then add all the vegetables and beans along with the thyme, bay leaf and oregano. Drop in a large piece of parmesan rind, put the lid on and turn the soup to medium. Let it simmer for about 15 minutes. Stir and taste as you go. Add the chili paste and parsley and cook a further 15. Adjust the seasoning with sea salt & pepper. Ladle into bowls and top with grated parmesan cheese to finish.

Makes 15 cups