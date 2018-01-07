IHIT investigates fatal shooting in Cloverdale
A section of Cloverdale was closed to traffic Sunday morning as the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) looks into the city’s latest homicide.
Surrey RCMP said it responded to an incident in the 17800-block of 64 Ave. at 12:25 a.m. where a man was found in distress, and later died.
Investigators went on to say 64 Ave. from 176 St. to 179 St. was closed to traffic. The road reopened around 10:15 a.m.
Police said the homicide appears to have been targeted.
