Investigations
January 6, 2018 12:54 pm

Vehicle involved in Friday morning crash was stolen: Winnipeg Police

By Reporter  Global News

The crash happened at Osborne Street between Carlaw and Brandon Avenue.

Kevin Hirschfield / Global News
A A

The vehicle involved in a crash with a Winnipeg Transit bus early Friday morning was stolen according to Winnipeg Police.

Friday morning around 1:30 a.m. emergency services responded to a collision on Osborne Street South and Woodward Avenue involving a black car and a Winnipeg transit bus.

READ MORE: Confusion Corner reopened to traffic following early morning crash investigation

On Saturday morning, Winnipeg Police confirmed the male driver in his 20’s was driving a stolen car that had been taken from a location on Pembina Highway.

The man in his 20’s still remains in hospital in critical condition.

The transit driver has since been treated and released.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

 

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bus
Collision
Crash
Manitoba
Osborne Street
winnipeg
Winnipeg police
Winnipeg Police Service
Winnipeg Transit
Woodward Avenue

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News