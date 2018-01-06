Vehicle involved in Friday morning crash was stolen: Winnipeg Police

The vehicle involved in a crash with a Winnipeg Transit bus early Friday morning was stolen according to Winnipeg Police.

Friday morning around 1:30 a.m. emergency services responded to a collision on Osborne Street South and Woodward Avenue involving a black car and a Winnipeg transit bus.

On Saturday morning, Winnipeg Police confirmed the male driver in his 20’s was driving a stolen car that had been taken from a location on Pembina Highway.

The man in his 20’s still remains in hospital in critical condition.

The transit driver has since been treated and released.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.