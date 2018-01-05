Collision
January 5, 2018 6:08 am

Friday morning crash in Winnipeg sends one to hospital

A two vehicle collision Friday morning has sent one person to hospital.

The crash happened at Osborne Street between Carlaw and Brandon Avenue.

Both directions are currently closed to traffic with no timetable for when they will reopen.

We’ll continue to update you throughout the day as more information becomes available.

