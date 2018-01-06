Police seize $25,000 worth of marijuana during traffic stop in Hamilton

Hamilton police seized $25,000 worth of marijuana during a routine traffic stop.

Police say an officer noticed a black Honda with expired vehicle tags travelling northbound on Wentworth Street North near Burton Street at 11:15 p.m. on Thursday.

When the officer pulled the vehicle over, police say they found 2.4 kilos of marijuana, as well as 52 grams of marijuana resin and other paraphernalia.

Police say the estimated street value of the drugs is $25,000, with the amount of marijuana equivalent to 5000 joints at $5 per joint.

Zachary Thomson, 26, of Smithville is charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking marijuana and resin, as well as proceeds of crime under $5000.

He’s scheduled to appear in court in Hamilton on January 24.