Abandoned Kamloops restaurant explodes into flames

RCMP are asking Kamloops residents to avoid the North West corner of Hugh Allan Drive and Pacific Way following a massive fire that levelled an abandoned building.
The fire call came out just after 5 p.m. Friday at the old Brass Kettle restaurant.
Kamloops residents near the blaze began sharing video and photos of the spectacular flames on social media. The fire could be seen around the city.
Flames engulfed the structure, requiring firefighters to use a ladder truck to help cool the flames with water from above.
The building has stood vacant for years.
No word on what started the blaze or if anyone was injured.
