OPP probe ‘suspicious’ death after body found in Grafton
A A
Northumberland OPP are investigating after a body was found in Grafton on Friday morning.
Around 7 a.m. OPP were called to a parking lot on Lyle St. North, located just south of Highway 401. Police say the body of a male was found near a car with Quebec licence plates. The vehicle was parked behind a small building.
According to Northumberland OPP Const. Steve Bates, the death is currently being treated as suspicious.
The OPP’s Crime Unit are currently on scene and its Forensic Identification Services have been contacted to attend.
More to come.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.