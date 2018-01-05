Halifax cleaning up from ferocious storm, road conditions and storm surge still concern

Halifax is cleaning up as damage from an intense storm is becoming evident on Friday.

Tens of thousands of people woke up in the dark Friday morning after the ferocious storm blasted through Atlantic Canada, flooding coastal roads, battering sailboats, and downing trees with hurricane-force winds.

There are some trees resting on power lines along Main Road across from the Shearwater Arena #Dartmouth #nsstorm @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/2DSdloyOfC — Natasha Pace (@NatashaPace) January 5, 2018

Halifax Regional Municipality said in a release that residents should use caution while driving around the city.

Wind speeds remain high and as temperatures drop, roads will become slippery. The municipality says crews are out Friday salting roads.

Temps are dropping so roads and sidewalks will be freezing up pic.twitter.com/nx6WQochn4 — Paul DeWitt (@paul_dewitt) January 5, 2018

As of 10 a.m. Friday, several roads were closed due to damage or a risk of storm surge. They include:

Keefe Road, Purcells Cove

Margaret’s Bay Road closed between Upper Tantallon and Hubbards

Lawrencetown Beach Road

Shore Road, in both directions, between Normans Lane and Ridding Road

The municipality is asking residents to pick up any debris that may have blown off their properties.

Meanwhile, municipal comfort centres have closed and Halifax Transit bus and ferry service has been restored.

Terrible way to start your day. Damage from the storm in south end #Halifax. #NSstorm @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/gUjteMYjsS — Jennifer Grudić (@JenniferGrudic) January 5, 2018

Many municipal recreation facilities are open, though some do not have power.

Nova Scotia Power crews are completing repairs as thousands in the province remain without service. An update on their restoration service can be on the NS Power website.

The provincial government also said on Friday most of their offices would be open by 10 a.m.

