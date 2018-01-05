Halifax cleaning up from ferocious storm, road conditions and storm surge still concern
Halifax is cleaning up as damage from an intense storm is becoming evident on Friday.
Tens of thousands of people woke up in the dark Friday morning after the ferocious storm blasted through Atlantic Canada, flooding coastal roads, battering sailboats, and downing trees with hurricane-force winds.
Halifax Regional Municipality said in a release that residents should use caution while driving around the city.
Wind speeds remain high and as temperatures drop, roads will become slippery. The municipality says crews are out Friday salting roads.
As of 10 a.m. Friday, several roads were closed due to damage or a risk of storm surge. They include:
- Keefe Road, Purcells Cove
- Margaret’s Bay Road closed between Upper Tantallon and Hubbards
- Lawrencetown Beach Road
- Shore Road, in both directions, between Normans Lane and Ridding Road
The municipality is asking residents to pick up any debris that may have blown off their properties.
Meanwhile, municipal comfort centres have closed and Halifax Transit bus and ferry service has been restored.
Many municipal recreation facilities are open, though some do not have power.
Nova Scotia Power crews are completing repairs as thousands in the province remain without service. An update on their restoration service can be on the NS Power website.
The provincial government also said on Friday most of their offices would be open by 10 a.m.
