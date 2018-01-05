K-Rock Centre is gearing up for its 10th anniversary

K-Rock Centre will soon be celebrating its 10-year anniversary.

The centre has hosted many prestigious events including the Tragically Hip, Elton John and of course, The Kingston Frontenacs.

“It’s been a very successful venue over the last 10 years. It’s been the winner of many national awards for the venue of its size,” says Luke Follwell, director of recreation and leisure services with the City of Kingston.

READ MORE: A look back at the Tragically Hip’s final concert in Kingston, one year later

The theme of the 10-year anniversary celebration will be focused on hometown pride, says Lynn Carlotto, general manager at the Rogers K-Rock Centre. “We’re really focusing on all of the wonderful things that Kingston is and has brought to the venue.”

Although the centre brought in over 200,000 people, putting on 104 events, the facility did not meet its financial goals for 2017.

The capacity of the venue is too small to host international artists like Bruno Mars and Ed Sheeran.

“Unfortunately, we’re never going to be able to attract that size of a performance to this venue,” says Carlotto.

S.M.G., the company that runs the centre fell short of its profit target for 2017, bringing in just under $500,000. Despite that, S.M.G. remains optimistic about 2018 — they’ve set a profit target of $600,000.

A large source of their income comes from the naming rights. Currently, Rogers holds the naming rights of K-Rock Centre until June.

S.M.G is in discussions with other companies including Rogers to make another deal.