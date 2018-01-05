Donald Trump this week: 2018 starts with bizarre Twitter rant, wild allegations in tell-all book

For many, the start to the new year is filled with resolutions and promises of personal improvement. For Donald Trump, 2018 began with a stunningly bizarre tweet storm, attacks on the media, infighting amongst his political circle, and more sabre rattling with various foreign adversaries.

The year so far has looked a lot like 2017.

And despite returning to Washington from the holidays with the passage of a sweeping Republican tax bill, the Trump White House has been blindsided by a new book that painted a more than unflattering portrait an accidental election win and the alarming chaos inside his presidency.

Here is a look at what you missed this week in the world of Donald J. Trump.

Jan. 4: Fire and Fury

In the wake of excerpts published from an explosive tell-all book, Trump‘s legal team is attempting to stop next week’s publication due to be released Tuesday.

The book’s U.S. publisher brought publication forward to Friday, according to Michael Wolff, author of Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House. Some, including The Washington Post, have questioned the veracity of Wolff’s claims.

“Here we go. You can buy it (and read it) tomorrow. Thank you, Mr President,” Wolff tweeted.

Trump has also threatened to sue his former chief strategist Steve Bannon over “defamatory” statements in the book about a meeting Trump’s son and son-in-law held with Russians during the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign.

I authorized Zero access to White House (actually turned him down many times) for author of phony book! I never spoke to him for book. Full of lies, misrepresentations and sources that don’t exist. Look at this guy’s past and watch what happens to him and Sloppy Steve! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2018

Charles Harder, Trump’s personal lawyer, told Reuters that “legal action is imminent” regarding Bannon.

Meanwhile, North Korea and South Korea have reopened a border hotline with talks likely to focus on the North’s potential participation in the upcoming Winter Olympics, scheduled to be held February in the South Korean city of Pyeongchang.

With all of the failed “experts” weighing in, does anybody really believe that talks and dialogue would be going on between North and South Korea right now if I wasn’t firm, strong and willing to commit our total “might” against the North. Fools, but talks are a good thing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2018

“With all of the failed ‘experts’ weighing in, does anybody really believe that talks and dialogue would be going on between North and South Korea right now if I wasn’t firm, strong and willing to commit our total ‘might’ against the North. Fools, but talks are a good thing!” Trump tweeted early Thursday morning.

Jan. 3: ‘Treasonous’ and ‘Unpatriotic’

Former White House adviser Steve Bannon called actions by members of the Trump campaign treasonous. Rupert Murdoch called Trump a f**king idiot. The U.S. first daughter poked fun of her father’s comb-over” and an adviser said the president didn’t understand the Constitution.

Excerpts of Wolff’s bombshell new book, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, were published Wednesday offering a candid look at the first year of the Trump presidency, based on more than 200 interviews.

The book, which portrayed Trump as a distracted man-child who didn’t actually want to win the White House, drew a sharp and immediate response from the White House who stated the book was full of “false and misleading accounts.”

Trump was especially “furious and disgusted” by Bannon’s comments who referred to a June 2016 meeting between a group of Russians and top Trump campaign officials, including Donald Trump Jr., as “treasonous” and “unpatriotic.”

In a lengthy statement, Trump insisted Bannon had little to do with his victorious campaign and “has nothing to do with me or my Presidency.”

“When he was fired, he not only lost his job, he lost his mind,” Trump said Wednesday.

Trump also announced he is disbanding his controversial voter fraud commission amid infighting, lawsuits and state officials’ refusal to co-operate.

The president has repeatedly alleged, without evidence, that 3 million to 5 million people voted illegally in the 2016 election. Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton, received 2.8 million more votes in the popular vote than Trump.

Jan. 2: Mine is bigger than yours

In just three hours on Tuesday, Trump unleashed a barrage of tweets that picked a fight with the “deep state” inside his own government, called for a political opponent to be jailed, took undeserved credit for airplanes not crashing, and continued his war of words with North Korea by stating his “Nuclear Button” was bigger than that of Pyongyang’s leader Kim Jong Un.

“Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!” Trump wrote.

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018

He also returned to a familiar target: the “fake news” media.

“I will be announcing THE MOST DISHONEST & CORRUPT MEDIA AWARDS OF THE YEAR on Monday at 5:00 o’clock. Subjects will cover Dishonesty & Bad Reporting in various categories from the Fake News Media,” he wrote.

I will be announcing THE MOST DISHONEST & CORRUPT MEDIA AWARDS OF THE YEAR on Monday at 5:00 o’clock. Subjects will cover Dishonesty & Bad Reporting in various categories from the Fake News Media. Stay tuned! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018

Trump also took credit for the zero fatal commercial jet crashes in 2017, something aviation experts said he had nothing to do with.

“Since taking office I have been very strict on Commercial Aviation,” he tweeted. “Good news – it was just reported that there were Zero deaths in 2017, the best and safest year on record!”

Jan. 1: Trump goes after Iran, Pakistan

Trump said the United States had “foolishly” handed Pakistan more than $33 billion in aid in the last 15 years and had been rewarded with “nothing but lies and deceit.”

“They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 1, 2018

Pakistan summoned the U.S. ambassador following Trump’s angry tweet, with the Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif dismissing the outburst as a political stunt.

Trump also offered his full support for anti-government demonstrators in Iran amid the deadly unrest that broke out in the country.

“Iran is failing at every level despite the terrible deal made with them by the Obama Administration. The great Iranian people have been repressed for many years. They are hungry for food & for freedom. Along with human rights, the wealth of Iran is being looted. TIME FOR CHANGE!” Trump tweeted.

The ongoing protests could complicate Trump’s decision about whether to rip up the nuclear deal struck under former president Barack Obama.

In the coming weeks, the president will face a series of deadlines on whether the U.S. should re-impose sanctions on Iran that were lifted as a result of the agreement, where Iran agreed to reduce its nuclear capabilities.