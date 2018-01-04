Politics
January 4, 2018 9:14 am

White House bans use of personal cellphones in West Wing

By Staff The Associated Press

A woman uses an iPhone to take a SnapChat as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House April 24, 2017 in Washington, DC.

Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images
WASHINGTON – The White House is cracking down on staff using personal cellphones at work.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says in a statement Thursday that “the security and integrity of the technology systems at the White House is a top priority for the Trump administration and therefore starting next week the use of all personal devices for both guests and staff will no longer be allowed in the West Wing.”

She said aides would “conduct business on their government-issued devices.”

Sanders said the decision was about security, “not about leaks.” She said there would be a place for people to store phones at the West Wing entrance.

Donald Trump
Sarah Huckabee Sanders
Sarah Sanders
West Wing
West Wing cellphones
White House
White House cellphones
White House leaks

