Halton police search for missing elderly woman in frigid temperatures

Halton Police say an elderly woman who suffers from dementia has gone missing from a seniors residence in Burlington.

Residents are being asked to check their properties for the 78 year old, identified as Margaret McCormick.

Police say she is not dressed for the frigid temperatures.

McCormick left the residence, located in the Aldershot, around 2:30 p.m.

She is described as white, 5 feet 2 inches, with a very thin build and blond, silvery, shoulder length hair.

She was wearing a hat with a green stripe all around it, blue sweater, blue jeans, red mittens, and was seen carrying a white garbage bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905 825 4747 extension 2310.